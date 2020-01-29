US military won't be in contact with Wuhan evacuees -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. military personnel won’t have any direct contact with U.S. evacuees who are being flown to a U.S. military base in southern California from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of an outbreak of the coronavirus, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The Pentagon’s statement did not say whether the Americans would be quarantined at March Air Reserve Base but did say that the evacuees would have “assigned housing” and would not be able to access any base location other than that housing.

The Pentagon said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will handle the evacuees and would transport any ill Americans identified to a local civilian hospital, as opposed to any on-base medical care. (Reporting by Phil Stewart Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)