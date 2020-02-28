U.S. financial regulators expected to discuss coronavirus Wednesday - sources

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Top U.S. regulatory officials are expected to discuss the market and economic implications of a potential coronavirus pandemic at an upcoming meeting of their systemic threat panel, three sources told Reuters.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council is scheduled to hold a deputy-level meeting ON Wednesday, and while the meeting was planned before the recent dramatic sell-off in financial markets, coronavirus’ impact is likely to be high on the agenda, the sources said. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Sandra Maler)