Trump: U.S. appreciates China's 'efforts and transparency' on coronavirus

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday praised China’s handling of the newly discovered coronavirus that has killed 26 people in China and infected at least 800 others.

“China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!” Trump wrote in a tweet. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)