CDC confirms 15th case of coronavirus in the United States

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday confirmed the 15th case of the coronavirus in the United States, and said the person under federal quarantine at an airbase in Texas was the latest confirmed case.

It is the first person under quarantine at the airbase among a group of people that arrived from China on Feb. 7 who had symptoms and tested positive for the disease, the CDC said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)