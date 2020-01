(Corrects to say “Chicago, Illinois”, not “Illinois, Chicago”)

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said a traveler from Wuhan, China had been diagnosed in Chicago, Illinois with the coronavirus.

The agency said it has 63 patients under investigation from 22 states, with 2 confirmed positive cases and 11 negative, so far. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)