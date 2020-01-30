UPDATE 2-Illinois man becomes first person infected with coronavirus after contact within U.S.

(Adds details on latest case, additional comments from officials)

By Rich McKay

ATLANTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - An Illinois man is the first person confirmed to have become infected with the new coronavirus emerging from China after contact with someone with the disease within the United States, health authorities said on Thursday.

The infected man is the husband of an Illinois woman previously confirmed as carrying the virus after she traveled to China, said Dr. Allison Arwady, a commissioner at the Chicago Department of Public Health. Both patients are in their 60s.

“This is the first case of person-to-person transmission in the U.S.,” Arwady said. Even so, she added, “there is no local emergency.”

The new Illinois case brings the total number of U.S. patients infected with the fast-spreading virus to six. The other five are believed to have contracted the virus after traveling in China.

Experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were not surprised by the development, telling reporters that the virus was likely to spread from person to person in the United States.

“We understand that this may be concerning, but based on what we know now, we still believe the immediate risk to the American public is low,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a release on Thursday.

There have been more than 7,800 reported cases of the virus and at least 170 deaths, the vast majority in and around Wuhan, China, where it is believed to have originated in a market that traded in illegal wildlife.

Symptoms include fever, cough and breathing difficulty. In sever cases, it can lead to pneumonia and death.

The second Illinois patient has been in isolation for the past two days after he showed symptoms and was immediately hospitalized, Arwady said. The case was confirmed by the CDC on Wednesday night.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said it was currently tracking 21 people who had contact with the couple. Officials said he has not recently taken public transportation or attended any large gatherings.

“If additional cases are confirmed, we will make sure to share that information as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois health department. “The general public is believed to be at low risk.”

Concern about the new virus has mushroomed around the world as more cases turn up outside China. Health authorities still do not know how dangerous the virus is or how easily it spreads.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million, has been on virtual lockdown since last week.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus epidemic in China now constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Many international airlines have cut or suspended flights to China as a result of the virus, and several countries, including the United States, Japan and Germany, are flying their citizens out of Wuhan.

Nearly 200 Americans arrived in a California air base on Wednesday on a flight from Wuhan. The passengers remain in voluntary isolation until Saturday and screening is underway.

The U.S. also was evacuating family members and all non-emergency U.S. government employees at the American embassy in Beijing and consulates in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang due to the coronavirus outbreak, a State department representative said on Thursday.

The department also will fly additional evacuation flights from Wuhan, leaving on Monday or sooner, it said in a statement on its website.

Air traffic to and from China has dropped off since the discovery of the virus, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told CNBC, with airlines canceling flights and the U.S. warning Americans about travel to China.

The new virus is similar to the deadly Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus that also originated in China in 2002. Both are members of the coronavirus family, which also includes the common cold. (Reporting By Deena Beasley in Los Angeles and Manas Mishra in Bangaluru, Eric Beech in Washington and Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Bill Berkrot)