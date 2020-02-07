Healthcare
February 7, 2020 / 7:00 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

U.S. announces aid for China, other countries impacted by coronavirus

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The United States stands ready to spend up to $100 million to assist China and other countries impacted by coronavirus, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Friday.

“This commitment – along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector – demonstrates strong U.S. leadership in response to the outbreak,” Pompeo said in a statement.

He said the U.S. government’s commitment would be met through existing funds “both directly and through multilateral organizations.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

