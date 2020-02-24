U.S. CDC confirms 14 coronavirus cases

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the city of Wuhan in China.

On Friday, the CDC reported 13 cases among those within the country and 21 cases from among the repatriated Americans.

U.S. public health officials have warned that cases among the repatriated citizens will likely increase.