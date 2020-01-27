U.S. State Department warns against visiting China, citing coronavirus

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday warned against visiting China and said Americans should not travel to the Hubei province, given that the province’s city of Wuhan is ground zero for a new deadly coronavirus.

The State Department has already ordered the departure of all non-emergency U.S. personnel and family members from the province and the “U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services” to its citizens there.

It said travelers should be prepared for the Chinese government to put travel restrictions in place “with little or no advance notice.” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Makini Brice Editing by Chris Reese)