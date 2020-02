PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Valeo is not experiencing any major disruption to its supply chain in China for now despite the spread of the coronavirus, CEO Jacques Aschenbroich said on Wednesday.

Last month, Valeo said it would be extending its plant closures in China’s Wuhan until at least Feb. 13. Valeo operates three sites in Wuhan, which employ 1,900 people. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume;)