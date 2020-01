BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry on Wednesday urged the country to boost vegetable production to ensure ample supplies and stable prices amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry also encouraged farms to increase production of fast-growing vegetables, and asked local authorities to reduce transportation costs in order to ensure market supply, according to a statement posted on its website. (Reporting by Judy Hua, Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; editing by Jason Neely)