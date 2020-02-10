British cable maker Volex says only one China plant open amid coronavirus outbreak

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Electrical cable supplier Volex on Monday said one of its four manufacturing plants in China had resumed operations at a reduced capacity and that other sites will follow after getting approvals from Chinese authorities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said its four manufacturing plants have had extended and mandatory closings over the Chinese New Year holiday. (bit.ly/3bpk60D)

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China in December, has killed more than 900 people, most of them in China. It has spread to at least 27 countries and territories.

Three of its facilities are in Guangdong province, Southern China, about 1,000 kilometres (km) from Wuhan while another is in Jiang-Su province, Eastern China, about 600 km from Wuhan. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)