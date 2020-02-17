Cable maker Volex reopens China factories after coronavirus-related closures

Feb 17 (Reuters) - British electrical cable supplier Volex said on Monday all four of its factories in China have restarted operations, albeit at a reduced capacity, following mandatory closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the company said only one of its four manufacturing plants in China had resumed operations at a reduced capacity and that other sites would follow after getting approvals from Chinese authorities.

Three of its facilities are in the Southern province of Guangdong, about 1,000 kilometres (km) from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, while another is in the Jiang-Su province, Eastern China, about 600 km from Wuhan.

The epidemic has caused factory closures across China, where it has killed more than 1,700 people.