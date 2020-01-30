VW will reopen SAIC plants in Shanghai on Feb. 10

SHANGHAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China’s biggest foreign carmaker Volkswagen said on Thursday its joint venture with FAW Group will not resume output before Feb. 9 and plants in Shanghai it operates with SAIC Motor will reopen on Feb. 10.

The plans come after an extended closure for the Lunar New Year holiday due to the outbreak of a new flu-like virus in the country.

Planned deliveries to customers remain unchanged, the company said in a statement sent by email.