German auto supplier Webasto says two employees infected with coronavirus

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - German car parts supplier Webasto on Tuesday said a second employee had become infected with the coronavirus following the visit of another employee, from China, to the company’s headquarters in Stockdorf, Bavaria.

“The auto supplier Webasto confirms that the person infected with the Coronavirus is from Starnberg and an employee at the company headquarters in Stockdorf,” Webasto said.

Webasto on Monday had said a Chinese employee from Shanghai had tested positive for the virus upon his return to China following his visit to the company headquarters.

The company, which has 11 locations in China, including in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus, has banned travel to and from China for the next fortnight. (Reporting by Jörn Poltz, Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)