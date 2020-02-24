China says more than 3,000 medical staff infected by coronavirus

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - More than 3,000 medical staff in China have been infected by the new coronavirus that emerged in the country late last year, an official at China’s National Health Commission said on Monday.

Liang Wannian told reporters during a joint press briefing with the head of the World Health Organization delegation to China, Bruce Aylward, the infections have mostly occurred in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak that has killed nearly 2,600 to date in the mainland. The infections were likely due to the lack of protective gear and fatigue, he said. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Yawen Chen; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)