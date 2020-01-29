Market News
January 29, 2020 / 3:56 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

WHO panel to reconvene on Thursday to decide if virus global emergency

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization’s Emergency Committee will meet on Thursday, the third time in a week, to evaluate whether the new coronavirus spreading from China now constitutes an international emergency, the WHO said.

“The Committee will advise the Director-General on whether the outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), and what recommendations should be made to manage it,” the WHO said in a statement issued in Geneva ahead of a news briefing by senior WHO expert Mike Ryan on return from China.

The Emergency Committee, composed of 16 independent experts, twice last week declined to declare a global emergency.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below