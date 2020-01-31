China Wuhan mayor says containing virus still 'severe, complex' task

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The task of containing and preventing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan remain “severe and complex”, its mayor Zhou Xianwang said on Friday.

Supplies of masks and other medical resources are still inadequate, vice mayor Xu Honglan said.

Zhou and Xu were speaking at a televised press conference.

Wuhan, capital of China’s central Hubei province, is the epicentre of the fast-spreading virus, which has killed more than 200 people. (Reporting by Yilei Sun, Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; editing by John Stonestreet)