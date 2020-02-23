China still in crucial stage of coronavirus battle, says Xi

BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China’s measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak have been effective, but the battle is still at a crucial stage, President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying on Sunday.

The situation is showing a positive trend after arduous efforts but remains serious and complex, state television quoted him as saying.

He said the outbreak will have a relatively big hit on the economy and society but the government will step up policy support to help achieve economic and social development targets for 2020.

China will maintain a prudent monetary policy and roll out new policy steps in a timely way, he said, adding the government will also study and roll out phased tax cuts to help tide small firms over difficulties. (Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Kevin Yao Editing by Frances Kerry)