China's Xi says virus controls at crucial stage - state media

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China’s efforts to control a coronavirus outbreak are at a crucial stage and authorities must prevent the epidemic from spreading, Xinhua news agency quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

The government must report coronavirus outbreak information accurately in a timely manner, and will crack down on coronavirus related rumour-mongering, Xi said. Xi also said the government would ensure donated goods would be fully used in virus controls. (Reporting by Judy Hua, Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Alex Richardson)