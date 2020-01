SHANGHAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China’s aviation authority has dispatched two Xiamen Airlines flights to bring back Wuhan citizens to the Chinese city from Bangkok in Thailand and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, it said on its website on Friday.

Wuhan, the epicentre of a fast-spreading virus that has claimed the lives of over 200 people, is in a virtual lockdown as authorities try to contain the spread. (Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)