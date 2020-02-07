China anti-corruption body to probe 'issues' related to Li Wenliang

BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption body, said on Friday it would send investigators to Wuhan to probe “issues raised by the people in connection with Dr. Li Wenliang.”

Li, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, died on Friday after saying he had contracted the virus, sparking a wave of public mourning. He had earlier revealed he was one of eight people reprimanded by Wuhan police last month for “spreading rumours” about the virus. (Reporting by Tom Daly and Lusha Zhang. Editing by Gerry Doyle)