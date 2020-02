BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Sunday it will invest 230 million yuan ($32.92 million) in makeshift hospitals in the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak.

The NDRC released news of the investment on its official website. ($1 = 6.9859 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Stella Qiu Writing by Engen Tham)