IAG CEO says coronavirus impact on air travel demand will be marginal

DOHA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The chief executive of International Airlines Group (IAG) said he believes the overall impact of coronavirus on global air travel demand will be marginal.

IAG, which owns British Airways and others, has not identified the impact of the new virus on demand for the airlines it owns, except for cancelled flights to China, Willie Walsh said, speaking at an aviation event in Doha on Wednesday.

Aviation remains as safe as any other form of mass transport following the new coronavirus outbreak, Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker said, speaking at the same event. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Kevin Liffey)