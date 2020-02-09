Mainland China reports 89 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 8

SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 811 as of the end of Saturday, up 89 from the previous day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Sunday morning.

Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 81 deaths on Saturday.

Across mainland China, there were 2,656 new confirmed infections on Saturday, bringing the total accumulated number so far to 37,198. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Dominique Patton; Editing by Richard Chang)