China private refiner Hengli to test run plant at end-Nov

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) -

* Chinese private refiner Hengli Group is planning to test run its new crude refining units at the end of November, a company spokesman said on Friday

* The company said it will also complete construction of a benzene production unit and a coal-to-hydrogen plant that are part of the refining complex this month, according to a statement from Hengli Group on Nov. 4

* The 400,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in the northeastern port city of Dalian will be one of the five largest refineries in China and a major crude oil buyer