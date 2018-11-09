Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2018 / 10:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

China private refiner Hengli to test run plant at end-Nov

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) -

* Chinese private refiner Hengli Group is planning to test run its new crude refining units at the end of November, a company spokesman said on Friday

* The company said it will also complete construction of a benzene production unit and a coal-to-hydrogen plant that are part of the refining complex this month, according to a statement from Hengli Group on Nov. 4

* The 400,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in the northeastern port city of Dalian will be one of the five largest refineries in China and a major crude oil buyer

Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.