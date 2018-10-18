FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Hengli to launch several refining facilities in Oct-Nov

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) -

* China’s private owned petrochemical giant Hengli Group will launch several refining facilities in late October and early November, the company said in a statement on Thursday

* That includes a crude oil berth with 300,000 tonnes capacity, three refined oil berths, a sewage treatment plant and three electricity transformer substations

* The company said it is still working on construction of arene production, crude oil refining, some chemicals and coal-to-hydrogen plants

* Meanwhile, its ethylene project with annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes has received the green light from relevant government departments, the statement said (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton)

