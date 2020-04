(Corrects date of planned bondholder meeting to April 26 from April 29)

SHANGHAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group’s unit, HNA Capital, said it was seeking to delay until Sept. 30 a bond interest payment that is due on April 29.

In an official filing on Wednesday, it said it would convene a bondholder meeting on April 26 to discuss the plan. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Himani Sarkar)