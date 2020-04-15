Corrections News
April 15, 2020 / 2:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Shanghai stock exchange halts HNA Group bond trading, citing fluctuations

1 Min Read

(Corrects details of bonds, in paragraphs 2 and 3)

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange temporarily suspended on Wednesday trading in a bond sold by HNA Group, citing abnormal fluctuations.

Trading in the seven-year bond, which was sold in 2015, was suspended between 09:34 and 10:04 local time, according to an exchange statement. The bond was suspended from trading again after a brief resumption.

Earlier on Wednesday, HNA Group apologised to investors for a rushed bondholder meeting held on Tuesday in which the struggling conglomerate sought a one-year extension of another bond, due on Wednesday. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

