UPDATE 2-HNA postpones bond repayment as small investors seethe

By Andrew Galbraith and Zoey Zhang

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has reached an agreement with bondholders to delay the repayment of a $163 million bond maturing on Wednesday after late notice of a meeting to discuss the plan left small investors seething.

The company, which appealed for government help with its liquidity crisis two months ago, had been due to repay 390.4 million yuan outstanding of a 1.15 billion yuan ($162.88 million) 7.1% April 2020 bond on Wednesday, but convened a conference call late Tuesday to discuss a one-year moratorium.

In an official filing on Wednesday, HNA said three bondholders accounting for 98.26% of the holdings of investors present at the meeting had voted to extend the repayment date to April 15, 2021.

Twenty-nine bondholders at the meeting voted against the extension.

“(HNA) settled things up with the big bondholders,” said a participant at the meeting, who declined to be named.

An HNA spokesperson directed Reuters to the official statement.

Many bondholders had been unhappy with the meeting on Tuesday, as they had been given only 30 minutes notice to prepare materials and attend.

“HNA called during the day to say there would be a meeting in the evening and asked for email addresses” to send a meeting notice to, the participant said. “By the time the notices were received it was already 6:30 pm.”

The notice asked bondholders to register for the call before 7 p.m. with copies of identification and company licences, said the person. Bondholders were told to submit votes on the motion to extend repayment by 9:30 p.m.

During the conference call, angry investors questioned the legitimacy of the meeting and shouted “HNA, go bankrupt”, according to a transcript of the call confirmed by the person.

Some investors still on the line after the call ended cursed HNA, with one saying it would “go down in infamy.”

In a letter of apology published on its WeChat account late on Tuesday, the company said it had been negotiating an extension with major investors on April 14 and convened a conference call with all bondholders to vote for the plan on that day.

“Since the number of investors is huge, there were deficiencies in our work to notify the meeting and preparations,” HNA said in its letter. “We are deeply sorry for all investors for that.”

In its filing on Wednesday, HNA said that due to the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic, bond issuers are exempt from rules requiring that bondholders be notified 30 days in advance of a meeting.

HNA in February asked the Hainan provincial government to lead a working group aimed at resolving its increasing liquidity risks after a slowdown in business caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which directly owns or holds stakes in a number of local Chinese carriers, including Hainan Airlines , said it was not able to thoroughly deal with liquidity risks on its own.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange twice halted trading in HNA’s 5.99% 2022 bonds on Wednesday, citing abnormal fluctuations. The bonds plunged more than 30% on Wednesday morning.