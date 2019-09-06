China says to step up subsidizing hog equipment to boost output

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) -

* China said on Friday it will step up subsidies for hog equipment, among a raft of measures the government has rolled out in recent weeks in a bid to boost pig production after African swine fever ravaged its pig herd

* The new measures are aimed at supporting pig farmers in purchasing equipment such as automated pig-feeding, tools for epidemic prevention and waste treatment, according to a statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

* Provincial governments shall prioritize taking pig farmers’ applications for state grants and also expedite rolling out new hog equipment, the ministry said

* Beijing earlier this week asked local governments to expand subsidized loans to more pig farms and increase insurance for hogs