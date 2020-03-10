China eases environmental rules on pig farming

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China’s environment ministry has simplified environmental registration requirements for the hog breeding industry and eased the ban on 14,000 areas for pig farming, an official said on Tuesday.

Liu Zhiquan, director of environmental impact assessment at the ministry, also told a briefing environmental protection should not be used as an excuse to curb hog breeding.

The comments came as the world’s top pork consumer strives to boost pig production after a severe African swine fever disease slashed its hog herd by at least 40%. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; Writing by Hallie Gu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)