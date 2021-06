BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China’s pig herd rose 23.5% in May compared with the same month a year earlier, state media said on Wednesday citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The sow herd increased 19.3% during the same period, according to the CCTV report, reaching 98.4% of the stocks at the end of 2017. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)