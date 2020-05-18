Financials
May 18, 2020 / 8:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index paves way to include Alibaba

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters) - The Hang Seng Index made rule changes on Monday that would allow it to incorporate Chinese internet giants Alibaba , Xiaomi and Meituan Dianping, a move set to shake up the composition of the 50-year old index, dominated by financial companies.

Companies from Greater China with a secondary listing in Hong Kong and those with two classes of shares carrying different voting rights will be included in the index, starting in August, the index provider said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Noah Sin, Alun John, Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Catherine Evans)

