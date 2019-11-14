China's Xi says restoring order and stopping violence is most urgent for Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China President Xi Jinping said restoring order and stopping violence is the most urgent task right now for Hong Kong, China’s state television CCTV reported on Thursday.

Xi said China continues to firmly support Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam to implement policies according to law and punish rioters, CCTV reported.

China opposes any external forces to interfere with Hong Kong affairs, and its determination to implement the “one country, two systems” principle is unshakable, the report quoted Xi as saying. (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom Editing by Peter Graff)