"Flame of freedom is precious", British minister says on Hong Kong

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The “flame of freedom” is precious and Britain will do whatever is required to support the people of Hong Kong after China introduced a new security law, a junior British minister said on Thursday.

“We stand with the people of Hong Kong,” junior minister Simon Clarke told Sky News. “The flame of freedom is very precious and we made guarantees to those people when we left Hong Kong and so we will do whatever is required that is within our power to make sure that this is upheld.” (Reporting by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)