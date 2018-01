HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Aluminium products maker China Hongqiao Group Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to sell HK$6.24 billion ($800 million) worth of new shares to its controlling shareholder to cut its debt.

The mainland China-based company will issue 650 million new shares to its chairman-controlled China Hongqiao Holdings Ltd at HK$9.60 apiece, representing a 10.45 percent discount to the previous close.