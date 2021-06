BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - Shen Tiedong has been named as chairman of Huachen Group, parent of BMW’s China partner Brilliance Auto, according to a Brilliance Auto wechat post on Monday.

Yan Bingzhe, Huachen’s former chairman, will step down, the post said. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Toby Chopra)