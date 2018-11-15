China appoints new chairman at power producer Huaneng Group

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China has appointed a new chairman of its state-owned major coal-fired power generator China Huaneng Group, according to changes on the profile page of the company’s website on Thursday.

The new profile page shows Shu Yinbiao, the 60-year-old former chairman of State Grid Corp as Huaneng’s new Communist Party chief and chairman.

Meanwhile, Kou Wei, a general manager at State Grid, will temporarily run the company in the interim, according to a statement from State Grid on Thursday.

The appointments were made by the Organization Department of the Communist Party, a body controlling staffing positions within the Chinese Communist Party, State Grid said.

It is not clear what position the former Huaneng chairman, 63-year-old Cao Peixi, will take. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)