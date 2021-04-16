China Huarong says is cooperating with auditors on review of 2020 results

SHANGHAI, April 16 (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management said on Friday it is cooperating with auditors to complete a review of its 2020 financial results and will publish them accordingly.

Trading in the shares of Huarong, one of China’s four biggest distressed asset management companies, has been suspended since March 31 after it announced a delay in its earnings report due to a “relevant transaction” yet to be finalised. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Toby Chopra)