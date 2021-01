FILE PHOTO: China Huarong Asset Management Co Chairman Lai Xiaomin listens to a question from a reporter during the debut of the company at the Hong Kong Exchanges in Hong Kong, China October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

BEIJING (Reuters) - The former chairman of China’s Huarong Asset Management Co, Lai Xiaomin, has been sentenced to death for receiving bribes and committing bigamy, the People’s Daily reported on Tuesday, citing a local court.