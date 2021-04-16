China banking and insurance regulator says Huarong liquidity adequate - Shanghai Securities News

SHANGHAI, April 16 (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd is operating normally and has adequate liquidity, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday, citing China’s banking and insurance regulator.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said Huarong is working with auditors to complete the audit of its 2020 annual report as soon as possible. The company will disclose information following the completion of the audit, the report said. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)