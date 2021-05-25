China approves Goldman Sachs, ICBC joint wealth management venture

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China’s largest bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Tuesday its unit had received approval to set up a foreign-controlled wealth management firm with Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The unit of U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc will offer a 51% funding contribution ratio, while the wealth management unit of ICBC will offer 49%, the Chinese bank said in a exchange filing. (Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)