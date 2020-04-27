CORRECTED-China's ICBC suspends open positions for commodities trading products

(Corrects GMT time from 0200 to 0100)

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Reuters) - The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) said on Monday it will suspend all open positions for trading products linked to commodities futures, including crude oil, natural gas, copper and soybeans as of 0900 local time (0100 GMT) beginning April 28.

The bank also warned investors of a possible loss of all investments or cash deposits in those products due to commodities market volatility. (Reporting by Emily Chow and Se Yong Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)