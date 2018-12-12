Detained Canadian suspected of activities that harm China's security - media

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Michael Kovrig, a detained Canadian citizen who works for the International Crisis Group (ICG) think-tank, is suspected of engaging in activities that could harm China’s national security, the state-run Beijing News quoted sources as saying.

Kovrig was detained by security authorities in Beijing this week.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ICG said it had received no information from Chinese officials about the detention of Kovrig, who is also a former diplomat, and that it was seeking consular access to him. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Min Zhang in Beijing and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore)