Canadian Michael Spavor investigated for harming China's national security - China gov't news site

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Michael Spavor is being investigated in China on suspicion of harming China’s national security, a Chinese government news site said on Thursday.

The Dandong city state security bureau has been investigating Spavor since Dec. 10, an official news site of the Liaoning province government said. It did not give further details.

Canada had said Spavor, who worked with North Korea, had been missing in China, days after Chinese authorities detained a former Canadian diplomat amid an escalating diplomatic row.