ICG says it has received no information from China on detention of Canadian employee

SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The International Crisis Group said on Wednesday that it had received no information from Chinese officials on the detention of its employee, former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, and said it was seeking consular access to him.

ICG, a policy forum focused on conflict resolution, said in a statement sent to Reuters that Kovrig was detained on Monday night in the Chinese capital by the Beijing bureau of Chinese state security.

His detention, first reported by Reuters, comes after police in Canada arrested the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities, a move that has infuriated Beijing. (Reporting by John Ruwitch Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Kim Coghill)