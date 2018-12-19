Regulatory News - Americas
December 19, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Third Canadian detained in China, Canadian media says, citing ministry

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A third Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Canada’s National Post newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the Canadian foreign ministry.

At a daily news briefing in Beijing, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she was unaware of the report.

Two Canadians - former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor - were detained after Canadian police arrested Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on Dec 1. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Philip Wen and Christian Shepherd)

