BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) kept its 2018 forecast for China’s economic growth unchanged at 6.6 percent, according to a statement released on Wednesday following a visit by an IMF team to the world’s second-biggest economy this month.

The IMF in January raised its forecast for China’s economic growth this year to 6.6 percent from 6.5 percent. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)