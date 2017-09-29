FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTSE Russell delays inclusion of China A-shares in index
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2017 / 10:55 PM / in 20 days

FTSE Russell delays inclusion of China A-shares in index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell said domestic Chinese equities would remain on the stock index provider’s “watch list” for possible inclusion in its emerging markets index, citing “high level of stock suspensions”.

FTSE Russell, part of the London Stock Exchange Group , in 2016 also refused to include China’s A shares in its index, stating it had continuing concerns over market interventions.

In a report posted on its website on Friday, FTSE Russell also said Saudi Arabia is close to an upgrade and would be assessed again in 2018. bit.ly/2yNc9ig (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.